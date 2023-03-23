Alpharetta opens general registration for summer camps

Summer camp registration opened recently for Alpharetta residents. This includes a wide range of summer sports, visual and performing arts camps, swim lessons, adaptive summer camps and full and half-day variety camps. The city also offers CPR and first aid, babysitting certification and tree climbing classes. Registration for non-residents opened more recently on March 22.
Details, including access to the city’s Recreation and Arts Activity Guides: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaSummerCamps-2023.
Those registering for Wills Park Day Camp, Wills Park Extreme, MVP Zone Sports Camp or Teen Adventure Camp need to follow the city’s 2-step online registration process. Details: bit.ly/AlphaSummerCampDocs.
Check your residency status at 678-297-6100. The city works hard to make programs and camps accessible to everyone. Scholarships are available. Contact: cthurber@alpharetta.ga.us.
Credit: Family contributed photo