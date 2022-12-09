ajc logo
Alpharetta offering parents holiday drop-off camps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Parents looking to keep their young children active during the upcoming school break, can take advantage of Alpharetta’s Winter Sportykes drop-off camps. The two-week camps run 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday Dec. 19-22 and Tuesday through Friday Dec. 27-30 at Wills Park Rec Center.

A new sport is introduced each day including basketball, football, soccer and t-ball. Camps are designed for ages 3 to 6.

Details and registration: www.bit.ly/3R8UCbB. Use registration numbers 29866 and 29867 to find the camps. Cost is $120 for residents and $180 for non-Alpharetta residents.

Registration link includes additional Alpharetta recreational activities, descriptions of each class or sport , pricing and available dates.

