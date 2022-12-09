Alpharetta offering parents holiday drop-off camps

Parents looking to keep their young children active during the upcoming school break, can take advantage of Alpharetta’s Winter Sportykes drop-off camps. The two-week camps run 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday Dec. 19-22 and Tuesday through Friday Dec. 27-30 at Wills Park Rec Center.
A new sport is introduced each day including basketball, football, soccer and t-ball. Camps are designed for ages 3 to 6.
Details and registration: www.bit.ly/3R8UCbB. Use registration numbers 29866 and 29867 to find the camps. Cost is $120 for residents and $180 for non-Alpharetta residents.
Registration link includes additional Alpharetta recreational activities, descriptions of each class or sport , pricing and available dates.
