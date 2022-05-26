ajc logo
Alpharetta offering free storytelling workshop

Alpharetta’s invites the community to celebrate and remember Juneteenth with a free storytelling and oral narrative workshop by award-winning storyteller, Dr. Ray Christian 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11. (Courtesy Dr. Raymond Christian)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
34 minutes ago

Alpharetta’s Department of Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services invites the community to celebrate and remember Juneteenth with a free storytelling and oral narrative workshop by award-winning storyteller, Dr. Ray Christian 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Alpharetta Arts Center, 238 Canton St.

According to the city, participants will learn about storytelling as applied science. The workshop will discuss personal narrative with a focus on oral presentation, the foundations of a story, and the significance of oral history.

The event is open to ages 16 and up; registration is required:

www.bit.ly/3LOZbG5_RayChristianWorkshop.

