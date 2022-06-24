Alpharetta nonprofit uses old cell phones for good

Since 2004, the charity has provided more than 400 million minutes of air time to servicemen and women deployed around the world. Used cell phones are recycled, reducing their impact on landfills. To date, CPFS has recycled more than 25 million cell phones.

To participate search for a local drop-off location at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com, or ship phones directly to CPFS using a prepaid shipping label for 10 devices or more, or download a self-paid label.