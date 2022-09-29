Alpharetta, Milton settle dispute with former solicitor for $100K

Her 2021 salary was $148,000, according to Alpharetta officials.

McQueen signed a document dated Sept. 20 that settles the dispute with a payment of $100,000. Her attorney declined to comment.

Alpharetta City Council approved the payment by a 6-1 vote, with Councilman Jason Binder in opposition. Binder said he did not approve of any monetary compensation in the cities’ dispute with McQueen.

According to Alpharetta, $75,000 will be paid by insurance. The remaining $25,000 will be paid from taxpayer funds. Alpharetta officials would not confirm if that amount will be split with Milton.

McQueen is tied to another controversial matter in Alpharetta.

The judge who presided over thousands of cases that she argued in Alpharetta Municipal Court also represented her in a civil matter. The conflict of interest appeared to lead to former Judge Barry Zimmerman’s retirement in July.

Zimmerman was investigated by the Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission and is the subject of an investigation currently being conducted by a law firm for Alpharetta.