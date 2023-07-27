Alpharetta making pedestrians safer in city center

Alpharetta recently signed a $206,584 contract with Tri Scapes for pedestrian safety barriers for the Town Green area. Tri Scapes was the lowest of three bidders.

This project will include construction of three brick walls along the Highway 9 sidewalk adjacent to Town Green. The work includes patching the existing synthetic turf, removal of two existing light poles, installation of LED lights on the brick walls and six trash receptacles.

The Alpharetta Town Green is a busy center city area constantly hosting events including free music concerts, the Alpharetta Farmers Market and seasonal events. The mixed-use development includes retail shopping, restaurants, luxury apartments, outdoor gathering and dining areas.