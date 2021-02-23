Alpharetta maintains national top fire service rating

An extensive review and assessment of Alpharetta’s Department of Public Safety Fire Service has resulted in the city maintaining its Class 1 rating from the Insurance Services Office. The Class 1 rating places Alpharetta in the top 1% of all fire departments nationally, having first earned the rating in 2015.
Only 393 of the 39,378 fire departments in the United States has earned the ISO Class 1 rating, with only 24 in Georgia earning the top rating.
The rating is important for homeowners. Alpharetta’s Public Protection Classification rating saves the average homeowner between 2% and 4% on their annual homeowner’s insurance premium.
“We are extremely proud of this accomplishment and what it says about the quality of services that our team provides to Alpharetta’s residents, businesses, and guests,” said John Robison, Alpharetta’s Director of Public Safety.
Fire departments are evaluated on four primary categories of fire suppression: fire department, emergency communications, water supply, and community risk reduction.
Full details: www.bit.ly/37sGMfY.