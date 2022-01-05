Alpharetta looks to slow speeding traffic

A traffic study found 85% of vehicles on city streets including the downtown area were traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, according to the Public Works department. But the Georgia Department of Transportation denied a city request to lower the speed limit on more than 160 roadways.

During a Monday City Council meeting, Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz said GDOT recommends that Alpharetta first try such traffic calming measures as electronic speed detection signs on roadsides to encourage lower driving speeds.