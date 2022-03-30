Alpharetta looking for input on a city agriculture plan

Earlier this year, Alpharetta was selected to develop the Metro Atlanta Region’s second City Agriculture Plan with the Atlanta Regional Commission and Food Well Alliance. Once in place, the plan will provide a roadmap for the community to improve pollinators and soil health, access to local food sources and strengthen farm-to-school programs over the next 5- 10 years.

For additional information, go to www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaAgriculturePlan.