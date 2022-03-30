ajc logo
X

Alpharetta looking for input on a city agriculture plan

Alpharetta will host two additional community conversations on the City Agriculture Plan. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: cust

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta will host two additional community conversations on the City Agriculture Plan. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

In Alpharetta’s ongoing efforts to develop a City Agriculture Plan, the city will conduct two additional community conversation meetings:

· 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Amana Academy, 285 South Main St. Register at www.tinyurl.com/AgrPlanMarch31

· 9 a.m. Saturday at Alpharetta Community Center, 175 Roswell St. Register at www.tinyurl.com/AgrPlanApril2

Earlier this year, Alpharetta was selected to develop the Metro Atlanta Region’s second City Agriculture Plan with the Atlanta Regional Commission and Food Well Alliance. Once in place, the plan will provide a roadmap for the community to improve pollinators and soil health, access to local food sources and strengthen farm-to-school programs over the next 5- 10 years.

For additional information, go to www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaAgriculturePlan.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta United holds signing day party for its Special Olympics Unified Team
Fulton offering free virtual notary training April 14
Golf course renovation at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek could affect Chattahoochee
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top