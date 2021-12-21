Hamburger icon
Alpharetta is hiring full and part time employees

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Alpharetta is seeking dedicated professionals to fill a variety of full and part time positions.

The city is currently hiring for positions like 911 Communications Officer, Building Inspector, Information Technology Analyst, Firefighter, Police Officer, Recreation Coordinator, and more.

The city prides itself on being “an organization that values its team members and makes a positive difference in the lives of others.”

Part-time jobs range from $10 to $20 per hour depending on the position. Certified firefighters can earn between $47,073 to $52,213 annually to start, while Information Technology Analyst can expect between $62,654 and $109,018 to start.

Begin the New Year with a new career. Explore the opportunities and apply at https://bit.ly/3EdhHU4.

