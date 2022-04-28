Alpharetta installs bollards near entrance to Webb Bridge Middle School

After trying several measures to address safety concerns along Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta has installed a line of bollards near the entrance to Webb Bridge Middle School.
In a social media post, residents weighed in with concern that parents continually ignore requests not to park on the roadside near a blind curve during school drop-off and pickup periods. Several stated nearby neighborhoods were experiencing their own entrance problems. One stated their neighborhood clubhouse has become an alternative pick-up point.
The city’s efforts, including “no parking” signs proved ineffective as well as placing police officers near the school entrance to enforce the no parking zone.
In the post, the city stated, “Unfortunately, we cannot maintain a police presence there every day, and parents quickly returned to violating the no parking zone as soon as a police officer was not present.”
