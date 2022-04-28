ajc logo
X

Alpharetta installs bollards near entrance to Webb Bridge Middle School

Alpharetta has installed a line of bollards near the entrance to Webb Bridge Middle School. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta has installed a line of bollards near the entrance to Webb Bridge Middle School. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

After trying several measures to address safety concerns along Webb Bridge Road, Alpharetta has installed a line of bollards near the entrance to Webb Bridge Middle School.

In a social media post, residents weighed in with concern that parents continually ignore requests not to park on the roadside near a blind curve during school drop-off and pickup periods. Several stated nearby neighborhoods were experiencing their own entrance problems. One stated their neighborhood clubhouse has become an alternative pick-up point.

The city’s efforts, including “no parking” signs proved ineffective as well as placing police officers near the school entrance to enforce the no parking zone.

In the post, the city stated, “Unfortunately, we cannot maintain a police presence there every day, and parents quickly returned to violating the no parking zone as soon as a police officer was not present.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Roswell releases $10,000 for public art to the Roswell Arts Fund
20m ago
Roswell biking nonprofit to build new mountain bike trail in Big Creek Park
22h ago
Greater North Fulton Chamber announces Women INfluencing Business award winners
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top