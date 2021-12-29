Hamburger icon
Alpharetta hosting ‘Bring One For The Chipper’ Saturday, Jan. 8

Alpharetta is hosting their annual "Bring One For The Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Home Depot, 5300 Windward Parkway. (Courtesy Davey Tree Expert Company)
Alpharetta is hosting their annual "Bring One For The Chipper" Christmas tree recycling event 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Home Depot, 5300 Windward Parkway. (Courtesy Davey Tree Expert Company)

Credit: Shutterstock

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Alpharetta is hosting their annual “Bring One For The Chipper” Christmas tree recycling event 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Jan. 8 in the parking lot of The Home Depot, 5300 Windward Parkway.

Residents can drop off their trees at no charge. The city will unload trees that are free of lights and ornaments and have them chipped into mulch by Davey Tree Experts.

The city is also offering to recycle unwanted Christmas Tree lights that have been already removed from trees.

Everyone who brings a tree can sign up for a free load of mulch by completing the request form available at https://bit.ly/3qsn9xj.

