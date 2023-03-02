BreakingNews
Cobb officer involved in 2-vehicle crash near Marietta; injuries reported
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Alpharetta hiring lifeguards, camp counselors

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
8 minutes ago

Summer jobs are available in Alpharetta. The city’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department is seeking a team of lifeguards to work at Wills Park Pool and art lovers to work with children as Art and Culture Camp Counselors.

Lifeguards can earn between $14-18 per hour. Positions available for 18 to 45 hours per week. Job seekers should have experience with children, be confident swimmers, like working outdoors and want to obtain a higher knowledge of CPR and First Aid. Full job description and application: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaLifeguards.

The city is also hiring Arts Center and FFA Log Cabin Summer Day Camp staff (includes arts, crafts and history) to provide a safe, fun and memorable camp experience for children ages 7 to 13 years. Camp counselors need to be available to work beginning May 25 through Aug. 11. Salaries range from $10-16 per hour. Details and application: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/alpharetta.

Additional positions are available including assistant camp directors and bus drivers.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jalen Carter turns himself in following arrest warrants1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Deadly gang attack set in motion by guards at Phillips State Prison
3h ago

Credit: Nicole Craine/The New York Times

The Jolt: Georgia Senate to vote on ‘Buckhead City’ bills today
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Isn’t it time we heard from UGA’s Kirby Smart?
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Sandy Springs updates recommended tree species list
15h ago
Johns Creek accepting applications for Leadership Launch
15h ago
Sandy Springs reports positive feedback from customer survey
23h ago
Featured

Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top