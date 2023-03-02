Alpharetta hiring lifeguards, camp counselors

Summer jobs are available in Alpharetta. The city’s Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services Department is seeking a team of lifeguards to work at Wills Park Pool and art lovers to work with children as Art and Culture Camp Counselors.
Lifeguards can earn between $14-18 per hour. Positions available for 18 to 45 hours per week. Job seekers should have experience with children, be confident swimmers, like working outdoors and want to obtain a higher knowledge of CPR and First Aid. Full job description and application: www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaLifeguards.
The city is also hiring Arts Center and FFA Log Cabin Summer Day Camp staff (includes arts, crafts and history) to provide a safe, fun and memorable camp experience for children ages 7 to 13 years. Camp counselors need to be available to work beginning May 25 through Aug. 11. Salaries range from $10-16 per hour. Details and application: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/alpharetta.
Additional positions are available including assistant camp directors and bus drivers.
