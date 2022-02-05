Hamburger icon
Alpharetta hiring for all summer jobs

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services team is hiring for all summer jobs. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services team is hiring for all summer jobs. The city has openings in all divisions including arts and culture, athletics, special needs, adventure and aquatics.

Positions range from lifeguards to camp counselors to camp directors. Wages range from $10 to $22 per hour depending on the position.

The minimum age for lifeguards and counselors is 16. In most cases, employees must possess a valid certificate of course completion for First Aid training that includes CPR for Children and Infant, first aid, and AED from the American Red Cross or American Heart Association. Alpharetta will offer a CPR course during the week of camp training for all those who need this certification.

Details for each position and to apply: www.governmentjobs.com/careers/alpharetta.

Investigations
