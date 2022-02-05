Alpharetta hiring for all summer jobs

Positions range from lifeguards to camp counselors to camp directors. Wages range from $10 to $22 per hour depending on the position.

The minimum age for lifeguards and counselors is 16. In most cases, employees must possess a valid certificate of course completion for First Aid training that includes CPR for Children and Infant, first aid, and AED from the American Red Cross or American Heart Association. Alpharetta will offer a CPR course during the week of camp training for all those who need this certification.