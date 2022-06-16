BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's efforts to pressure Pence
Alpharetta hires janitorial services for parks and rec

Alpharetta recently approved a contract with American Facility Services for janitorial services at all recreation facilities and park restrooms. (Courtesy American Facility Services)

Combined ShapeCaption
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
48 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $273,750 contract with American Facility Services for janitorial services at all recreation facilities and park restrooms.

This contract will provide janitorial services, including labor, materials and supplies to clean eight of the city’s recreational facilities and 13 park restrooms. Currently, the park restrooms are cleaned seven nights a week. Recreational facilities have a more sporadic cleaning schedule depending on seasonal use.

The contractor will provide all cleaning supplies, sanitary napkin disposal and trash bags for park restrooms. At each visit, the cleaning crews are responsible for cleaning toilets, sinks, urinals, countertops and door handles with disinfectant cleaner. Mirrors are also to be cleaned, and all trash removed and replaced with fresh bags. Floors are to be swept and then cleaned with disinfectant cleaner.

The city provides and installs toilet paper, paper towels and soap for park restrooms.

