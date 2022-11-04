Alpharetta hires community agriculture volunteer & education coordinator

In the past, the Community Services Division of the Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Department employed two temporary/part-time positions: Education Coordinator and Volunteer Coordinator. The Education Coordinator traditionally included creation and instruction of community agriculture classes and workshops. The Volunteer Coordinator included management of volunteers and volunteer events related to Old Rucker Farm.

Realizing the two needs often overlapped, Alpharetta’s staff suggested merging the efforts for a more seamless, cohesive style of programming and events. Rather than hire two part-time employees, the city has chosen to contract the position out.