Alpharetta hires community agriculture volunteer & education coordinator

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a contract with Kristen Thigpen Orr of Orr Contracting for creation, staffing, instruction, and supervision of the city’s community agriculture classes, workshops, and volunteer events.

In the past, the Community Services Division of the Recreation, Parks & Cultural Services Department employed two temporary/part-time positions: Education Coordinator and Volunteer Coordinator. The Education Coordinator traditionally included creation and instruction of community agriculture classes and workshops. The Volunteer Coordinator included management of volunteers and volunteer events related to Old Rucker Farm.

Realizing the two needs often overlapped, Alpharetta’s staff suggested merging the efforts for a more seamless, cohesive style of programming and events. Rather than hire two part-time employees, the city has chosen to contract the position out.

Staff found Kristen Thigpen Orr to be the most suitable applicant for the role at a cost not to exceed $45,000 disbursed in monthly payments over one year.

The city can discontinue the contract should the piloted role prove not to be successful in bolstering the quality of programs and volunteer events offered by the Community Services Division.

