Alpharetta gardeners can support nonprofit with fall planting

Local gardeners can plant iris bulbs, like the ones shown, this fall by ordering from North Fulton Master Gardeners' Give & Garden online sale. (Photo by Karen Huppertz)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

The nonprofit North Fulton Master Gardeners is offering local gardeners a Fall Give & Garden online sale now through Nov. 1. Horticulturalists and casual gardeners can order from close to 100 different varieties of plants and bulbs including daffodils, daylilies, ferns, tulips and more.

Purchases will help NFMG continue to provide quality horticultural education to the North Fulton community. For each order, 50% of the proceeds will go directly towards assisting NFMG to meet its goals. The organization’s inaugural spring sale generated $5,215 to support demonstration gardens and horticultural education efforts.

All plants are 100% guaranteed to grow and thrive with a one-year refund policy.

Place orders: www.bit.ly/NFMG-Fall2022GiveAndGardenOnlineSale. Orders will begin shipping between late September and early October 2022.

