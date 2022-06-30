Alpharetta gardeners can support nonprofit with fall planting

The nonprofit North Fulton Master Gardeners is offering local gardeners a Fall Give & Garden online sale now through Nov. 1. Horticulturalists and casual gardeners can order from close to 100 different varieties of plants and bulbs including daffodils, daylilies, ferns, tulips and more.
Purchases will help NFMG continue to provide quality horticultural education to the North Fulton community. For each order, 50% of the proceeds will go directly towards assisting NFMG to meet its goals. The organization’s inaugural spring sale generated $5,215 to support demonstration gardens and horticultural education efforts.
All plants are 100% guaranteed to grow and thrive with a one-year refund policy.
Place orders: www.bit.ly/NFMG-Fall2022GiveAndGardenOnlineSale. Orders will begin shipping between late September and early October 2022.
