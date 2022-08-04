Alpharetta fire station ready for new roof

Keeping a roof over your head isn’t cheap, especially for Fire Station 84 in Alpharetta. Although portions of the roof are in good condition, the station’s roof ridge and eave are leaking. The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $267,420 contract to replace the metal roof segment including the main roof and tower.
This 4,800-square-foot roof was originally installed in 1993. Similar metal roof segments at Fire Stations 81, 82 and 83 were recently replaced and are about the same age as the roof at Station 84.
Garland/DBS will subcontract with S. Edwards to complete the work. The city has worked with Garland previously for multiple roof repairs and replacement projects.
City documents state that one of the first projects Garland worked on for the city was the replacement of the flat roof segments at Fire Stations 81-84 over 10 years ago. These roof segments have had multiple leaks over the years.
Alpharetta’s project report went on to state “Garland management found the installation of these roofs did not meet their specifications. As such, they are replacing them under warranty at no cost to the city.” Garland will be replacing the flat roof segment at Fire Station 84 (under warranty) along with the metal roof segment that Alpharetta is funding.
Work is expected to take about 5 months to complete.
