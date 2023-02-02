Exclusive
Alpharetta Fire Department promotes 13

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Fire Department recently promoted the highest number of candidates in the city’s history. The department has promoted 13 - five new Fire Apparatus Engineers, three new Lieutenants, three new Captains, a new Fire Marshal and new Division Chief of Training.

Family, friends and retired members of the fire department along with city guests joined the recent ceremony when each of the 13 were pinned with their new ranks.

The Alpharetta Fire Marshal’s office is located at 2565 Old Milton Parkway and may be reached Monday through Thursday between of 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3:00pm. at 678-297-6272.

Concerns about a fire or life safety issue in the city can be reported to the same phone line or residents can complete a form online at www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaFireConcern and a Fire Inspector will follow up.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
