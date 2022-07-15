ajc logo
Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission approves two sculptures

The Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission recently recommended approval of two sculptures for the Lakeview development on Lakeview Drive between Morrison Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission has recommended approval of two sculptures for the Lakeview development on Lakeview Drive between Morrison Parkway and Haynes Bridge Road.

At their recent commission meeting, designers presented plans and locations for two sculptures.

One sculpture will be placed near the entrance to the Alpha Loop. This sculpture will be a dynamic, welcoming gateway with a hovering infinity loop floating above. The words Alpharetta will be cut into the vertical webs and Alpha Loop into the infinity loop above.

According to city documents, “Our choice for the site sculpture is one that embraces the essence of structure and balance.”

The second artwork is described as a “utility box fox sculpture.” As perhaps one might imagine, this piece will hide a utility structure that will power the central park amenities. City documents note, “We worked with the project engineers to design an equilateral concrete block structure and created an enclosure that is a tight geometric exercise which resulted in the creation of a face, a fox, a deer, or human face.” The perforated aluminum panels will have backlighting to accentuate the face at night.”

