Alpharetta Cultural Arts Commission approves two sculptures

According to city documents, “Our choice for the site sculpture is one that embraces the essence of structure and balance.”

The second artwork is described as a “utility box fox sculpture.” As perhaps one might imagine, this piece will hide a utility structure that will power the central park amenities. City documents note, “We worked with the project engineers to design an equilateral concrete block structure and created an enclosure that is a tight geometric exercise which resulted in the creation of a face, a fox, a deer, or human face.” The perforated aluminum panels will have backlighting to accentuate the face at night.”