Alpharetta council to vote on more eminent domain acquisitions for road widening project

Alpharetta plans to move forward with eminent domain proceedings against 15 more properties for the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road.
City Council, which has already approved 22 eminent domain acquisitions for the $61 million project, will take the vote during Monday’s meeting.
The project widens McGinnis Ferry from two lanes to four, from Sargent to Union Hill roads. Alpharetta entered an intergovernmental agreement with Johns Creek and Forsyth County in 2018 to share the costs of the road work.
The two cities are each slated to spend $8.9 million while Forsyth County will contribute $23 million, and the Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduled to fund the remaining $19.8 million.
In Alpharetta, eminent domain is a preemptive measure to meet GDOT deadlines and might not be necessary, according to the city attorney Michael Stacy.
During a Feb. 28 City Council meeting, Stacy said the city is negotiating with property owners and that officials expect to reach a monetary agreement on the acquisitions.
Alpharetta plans to acquire several more parcels over the next month, the city attorney added.
