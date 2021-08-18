Alpharetta considers lowering speed limits in downtown areas

Drinkard said speed limit changes are discussed periodically by city officials as new building developments arise and residents’ activities change. The city last approved speed limit changes in 2018.

“We compile a list of where we think conditions have changed and what we think warrants changing,” Drinkard said. “There maybe more on-street parking or an increase in accidents, or more curb cuts or driveways along the road.”

New speed limit changes would be enforced as they’ve always been by police radar, laser detectors and patrols, Drinkard said.

The officials said the speed limit recommendations would have to be approved by the Georgia Department of Transportation and Georgia Department of Public Safety and could take up to nine months before they are changed.

A full list streets that are recommended for a reduction in the speed limit is located on the city website at alpharetta.ga.us.