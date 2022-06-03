ajc logo
Alpharetta church offering parenting classes

Local parents can benefit from the advice of five, nationally recognized parenting experts through a free digital conference provided by North Point Community Church in Alpharetta.

Local parents can benefit from the advice of five, nationally recognized parenting experts through a free digital conference provided by North Point Community Church in Alpharetta. (Courtesy North Point Community Church)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

Now through July, local parents can benefit from the advice of five, nationally recognized parenting experts through a free digital conference provided by North Point Community Church in Alpharetta. The conference will share how to help the next generation navigate technology, anxiety, depression and despair.

Experts will also share practical tips on how to be a more balanced, connected, consistent and patient parent.

“We know parenting is complicated. You want to get it right, and we want to help,” said Steve Giddens, director of Marketing and Digital Content at North Point Community Church.

Conference speakers will include digital parenting experts Titania Jordan and Matt McKee of Bark Technologies, licensed and board-certified therapist Chinwè Williams, Ph.D., as well as nationally published children and family counselors David Thomas and Sissy Goff of Daystar Counseling Ministries.

Additional information about the speakers and to sign up for a reminder: www.northpoint.org/parentsummit.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
