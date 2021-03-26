X

Alpharetta changes noise ordinance to address construction activities

The Alpharetta City Council recently adopted changes to the city’s noise ordinance to control construction activity before 7 a.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. on Saturdays. Construction and demolition activity can no longer take place at any time on Sunday. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Alpharetta City Council recently adopted changes to the city’s noise ordinance to eliminate an exemption applicable to certain construction activities.

Construction and demolition activity can no longer take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays, before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on Saturday, or at any time on Sunday. The only exception would be in the case of an emergency as defined by the city.

Interior finish work like carpeting, painting, millwork, etc. (but not framing) can take place on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as long as the work does not produce audible sounds from outside the building.

Contractors can lose their permits for violations. The city’s Director of Public Safety may issue a renewable 10-day permit for work to be done between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

