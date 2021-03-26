Alpharetta changes noise ordinance to address construction activities

Construction and demolition activity can no longer take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays, before 9 a.m. or after 5 p.m. on Saturday, or at any time on Sunday. The only exception would be in the case of an emergency as defined by the city.

Interior finish work like carpeting, painting, millwork, etc. (but not framing) can take place on Sundays between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. as long as the work does not produce audible sounds from outside the building.