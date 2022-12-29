Alpharetta becomes 2nd metro city to develop agriculture plan

Alpharetta Council Members voted recently to officially adopt a City Agriculture Plan. Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Regional Commission selected Alpharetta as the second metro city to develop such a plan and helped guide the city through the process. Food Well Alliance will provide $75,000 in funding. The city will match those funds to help bring the plan to life.
During the community engagement phase six key themes emerged as important to residents including education, increasing access to locally grown food, community connectivity and empowerment, homeowners association regulations, sustainability, green spaces, composting and reducing food waste.
There are short-, medium-, and long-term recommendations included in the plan, with implementation expected to take at least two to five years.
“Residents made it clear over the past year that they are passionate about growing, sharing, and supporting local food. This plan will integrate those priorities into Alpharetta’s existing policies, programs and future development,” said Food Well Alliance Policy and Planning Manager Sarah Brown in a statement.
Read the full Alpharetta City Agriculture Plan at www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaAgPlan.
