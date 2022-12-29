BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 injured in shooting at KFC in DeKalb County
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta becomes 2nd metro city to develop agriculture plan

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Alpharetta Council Members voted recently to officially adopt a City Agriculture Plan. Food Well Alliance and the Atlanta Regional Commission selected Alpharetta as the second metro city to develop such a plan and helped guide the city through the process. Food Well Alliance will provide $75,000 in funding. The city will match those funds to help bring the plan to life.

During the community engagement phase six key themes emerged as important to residents including education, increasing access to locally grown food, community connectivity and empowerment, homeowners association regulations, sustainability, green spaces, composting and reducing food waste.

There are short-, medium-, and long-term recommendations included in the plan, with implementation expected to take at least two to five years.

“Residents made it clear over the past year that they are passionate about growing, sharing, and supporting local food. This plan will integrate those priorities into Alpharetta’s existing policies, programs and future development,” said Food Well Alliance Policy and Planning Manager Sarah Brown in a statement.

Read the full Alpharetta City Agriculture Plan at www.tinyurl.com/AlpharettaAgPlan.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Sheriff: Deputy found shot to death while driving was ‘outstanding young man’2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Homeowners speak out against HOAs at the Georgia Capitol
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia sings praises of new Georgia Tech coordinator Buster Faulkner
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia coaches laugh off unfounded ‘spy camera’ accusations
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Jalen Carter is main attraction at Peach Bowl Media Day
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Alpharetta making BrewABLE even more accessible
5h ago
Milton creating sustainability committee
9h ago
Mowing the grass in Sandy Springs not cheap
11h ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Countdown to Peach Bowl: Pregame activities include parade
2h ago
Falconry in Georgia: These falconers enjoy a sport that dates back hundreds of years
Today's college bowl games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top