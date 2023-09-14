Alpharetta asking citizens to register security cameras

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
13 minutes ago
X

Alpharetta residents and business owners are concerned about security. To support that concern, Alpharetta is inviting citizens who privately own security cameras, including home devices like doorbell cameras, to register them with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Registering your camera with the city does not give ADPS access to your live video feeds, but it will let them know where cameras are and know who to contact if a crime occurs nearby. Camera owners will be contacted and asked if they would be willing to share any possible video the cameras captured within a range of time when a crime occurred.

Information from the camera registry is not shared with third parties and is accessible only by authorized personnel within the ADPS.

Registering cameras is free at https://alpharetta.fusus.org or by selecting the “Security Camera Registration” link found at www.alpharetta.ga.us/.

Since this program was launched in 2020, over 9,000 cameras have been registered or fully integrated in the city.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

DEVELOPING
5 arrested after woman’s body found in trunk outside Gwinnett spa4m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Police identify suspect in valet’s fatal shooting in Buckhead
11m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia teacher asks state board to reverse firing over controversial book
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Georgia job growth solid in August, adding 12,000 to the workforce
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Delta SkyMiles and club changes rattle customers. How to stay ‘elite’
2h ago
The Latest

Roswell council candidate withdraws after residency questions arise
Johns Creek to feature 30 authors in literary book fair
Johns Creek releases Green Guide
Featured

Credit: AP

AJC PODCAST
Braves are the 2023 NL East champions
9h ago
Music Midtown is a special memory for Sweden’s First Aid Kit
Sending Fulton inmates out of state? Public defender seeks to stop sheriff
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top