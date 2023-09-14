Alpharetta asking citizens to register security cameras

Alpharetta residents and business owners are concerned about security. To support that concern, Alpharetta is inviting citizens who privately own security cameras, including home devices like doorbell cameras, to register them with the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety.

Registering your camera with the city does not give ADPS access to your live video feeds, but it will let them know where cameras are and know who to contact if a crime occurs nearby. Camera owners will be contacted and asked if they would be willing to share any possible video the cameras captured within a range of time when a crime occurred.

Information from the camera registry is not shared with third parties and is accessible only by authorized personnel within the ADPS.

Registering cameras is free at https://alpharetta.fusus.org or by selecting the “Security Camera Registration” link found at www.alpharetta.ga.us/.

Since this program was launched in 2020, over 9,000 cameras have been registered or fully integrated in the city.