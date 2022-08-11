Alpharetta arts, culture class guide available

Seasonal art classes include traditional instructional classes as well as new opportunities. Classes are grouped by age group. Youth and teen classes include clay and pottery making, pastel and pencil drawing, watercolor, acrylic and dye on silk painting and youth architecture workshops.

Teen and adult classes range from crochet and knitting classes to printmaking, painting and ceramic arts. Performing arts classes are open for ages 6 to 19 including a Thanksgiving Rock Band camp. Additional camps are available for fashion, sewing and design arts.