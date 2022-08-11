BreakingNews
Alpharetta arts, culture class guide available

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services department has released their Fall and Winter 2022/23 Arts & Culture Class Guide. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago

The Alpharetta Recreation, Parks, Cultural Services department has released their Fall and Winter 2022/23 Arts & Culture Class Guide.

Seasonal art classes include traditional instructional classes as well as new opportunities. Classes are grouped by age group. Youth and teen classes include clay and pottery making, pastel and pencil drawing, watercolor, acrylic and dye on silk painting and youth architecture workshops.

Teen and adult classes range from crochet and knitting classes to printmaking, painting and ceramic arts. Performing arts classes are open for ages 6 to 19 including a Thanksgiving Rock Band camp. Additional camps are available for fashion, sewing and design arts.

The guide also includes a list of upcoming cultural events including music and dance performances and art exhibits.

Find the full guide at www.alpharetta.ga.us/arts-culture; click on Art Center Guides.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
