Alpharetta Arts Commission approves Pinecone Community art proposal

Empire Communities is naming the townhome neighborhood “Pinecone Community,” and have presented a design with large metal pinecone sculptures. The monument plan includes a landscaping and maintenance plan.

The three large sculptural pinecones will be constructed from corteen steel so they rust naturally for the desired color and aesthetic. Hartcrafters Metal Art is a custom metal art fabrication shop in Lincolnton, North Carolina owned by local craftsman and artist, Jason Hartness. Hartness specializes in metal art and depicting nature and wildlife scenes along with unique custom designs for any application.