Alpharetta approves North Fulton Cities Automatic Aid Agreement

Alpharetta has formally joined the North Fulton Cities Automatic Aid Agreement.
Automatic aid allows the fire station closest to an incident to respond automatically to the incident first, regardless of the city in which the incident occurred.
The agreement between Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and Sandy Springs has worked well in the past between these neighboring North Fulton fire departments.
City Administrator Bob Regus, who presented the agreement at a recent city council meeting, noted this is an effort to provide the most effective and efficient services to citizens.
The Alpharetta City Council noted during the motion how much they appreciate the cooperation with neighboring municipalities in North Fulton.
