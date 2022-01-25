Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves North Fulton Cities Automatic Aid Agreement

Alpharetta has formally joined the North Fulton Cities Automatic Aid Agreement that allows the fire station closest to an incident to respond automatically to the incident first, regardless of the city in which the incident occurred. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta has formally joined the North Fulton Cities Automatic Aid Agreement that allows the fire station closest to an incident to respond automatically to the incident first, regardless of the city in which the incident occurred. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

Alpharetta has formally joined the North Fulton Cities Automatic Aid Agreement.

Automatic aid allows the fire station closest to an incident to respond automatically to the incident first, regardless of the city in which the incident occurred.

The agreement between Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Roswell and Sandy Springs has worked well in the past between these neighboring North Fulton fire departments.

City Administrator Bob Regus, who presented the agreement at a recent city council meeting, noted this is an effort to provide the most effective and efficient services to citizens.

The Alpharetta City Council noted during the motion how much they appreciate the cooperation with neighboring municipalities in North Fulton.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Water line construction on Spring Drive in Roswell delayed
41m ago
Taste of Alpharetta to return in May after two-year hiatus
Sandy Springs asks Burnett to serve on Fulton TSPLOST Oversight Council
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top