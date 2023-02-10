Alpharetta approves new Thompson Street condos

The developer, Piedmont Real Estate Group, is planning a 5-unit, 3-story ‘For-Sale’ condominium building with a parking garage underneath. The first and second floors will consist of two units on each floor and each unit will be about 4,050 square feet, plus 9,000 square feet of common area on each floor. The third floor will be one 8,450-square-foot unit. The parking garage will provide 26 spaces for residents and visitors.

Approval came with 14 conditions related to architecture, landscaping, sidewalks, lighting and the stream buffer encroachment.