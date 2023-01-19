Alpharetta approves law enforcement certification program application

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved the city’s application and participation agreement with the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program Agency. If approved, the program allows the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety to participate in the Georgia Law Enforcement Certification Program.
The program contains 139 standards that reflect the best professional requirements and practices for a law enforcement agency in the State of Georgia
