Alpharetta approves landscape plan for Ga. 400 interchanges and Encore Parkway Bridge

Alpharetta has approved a $180,790 five-year contract with Georgia Green for landscape maintenance at four Ga. 400 interchanges (Mansell, Haynes Bridge, Old Milton, Windward Parkway) and the Encore Parkway Bridge.
The contract includes turf mowing, tree and shrub pruning, pine straw and hardwood mulch installation, litter pick up, leaf removal, weed and pest control, and other landscape maintenance activities within the specified work areas.
Georgia Green was the lowest of three qualified companies bidding for the work.
In city documents, Alpharetta stated they are “pleased and grateful to announce that North Fulton Community Improvement District intends to continue their partnership of 50/50 cost-sharing with the city for this 5-year contract item.”
