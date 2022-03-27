ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves landscape plan for Ga. 400 interchanges and Encore Parkway Bridge

Alpharetta has approved a five-year contract for landscape maintenance at four Ga. 400 interchanges (Mansell, Haynes Bridge, Old Milton, Windward Parkway) and the Encore Parkway Bridge. (Google Maps)

Credit: custom

caption arrowCaption
Alpharetta has approved a five-year contract for landscape maintenance at four Ga. 400 interchanges (Mansell, Haynes Bridge, Old Milton, Windward Parkway) and the Encore Parkway Bridge. (Google Maps)

Credit: custom

Credit: custom

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
51 minutes ago

Alpharetta has approved a $180,790 five-year contract with Georgia Green for landscape maintenance at four Ga. 400 interchanges (Mansell, Haynes Bridge, Old Milton, Windward Parkway) and the Encore Parkway Bridge.

The contract includes turf mowing, tree and shrub pruning, pine straw and hardwood mulch installation, litter pick up, leaf removal, weed and pest control, and other landscape maintenance activities within the specified work areas.

Georgia Green was the lowest of three qualified companies bidding for the work.

In city documents, Alpharetta stated they are “pleased and grateful to announce that North Fulton Community Improvement District intends to continue their partnership of 50/50 cost-sharing with the city for this 5-year contract item.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Sandy Springs seeks residents for Citizens Fire Academy
4h ago
Milton approves $4.3 million construction contract to rebuild Fire Station 42
LifeLine Animal Project offers free vaccines for dogs and cats Saturday
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top