Alpharetta approves Fiscal Year 2022 budget, millage rate

Among the highlights, the $149 million FY 2022 balanced budget reflects an effort to manage the personnel and compensation program to align with current market conditions and continuation of the annual performance-based merit program (3% on average). The budget includes a reduction of $210,652 in departmental maintenance and operations budgets including controls on non-essential spending.

Increased costs include risk insurance premiums (8% growth or +$59,500 based on premium trends), maintenance of new parks (+$42,000 for AlphaLoop, Thompson Street Park, Maddox Park, and Encore Park), and an expanded Public Safety Taser program (42% growth or +$30,000).