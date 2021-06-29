Alpharetta approves Fiscal Year 2022 budget, millage rate

Following a final opportunity for public comment, the Alpharetta City Council voted June 21 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating and Capital Budget and Fiscal Year 2022 Millage Rate.
Among the highlights, the $149 million FY 2022 balanced budget reflects an effort to manage the personnel and compensation program to align with current market conditions and continuation of the annual performance-based merit program (3% on average). The budget includes a reduction of $210,652 in departmental maintenance and operations budgets including controls on non-essential spending.
Increased costs include risk insurance premiums (8% growth or +$59,500 based on premium trends), maintenance of new parks (+$42,000 for AlphaLoop, Thompson Street Park, Maddox Park, and Encore Park), and an expanded Public Safety Taser program (42% growth or +$30,000).
The FY 2022 Budget is based on maintaining the city’s millage rate at 5.750 mills.