ajc logo
X

Alpharetta approves contract to design Old Rucker Park

Alpharetta recently approved a contract for design of Old Rucker Park. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta recently approved a contract for design of Old Rucker Park. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

Old Rucker Park was at one time a commercial nursery. The surrounding 10 acres is lush with numerous trees and plants highlighted by a small stream that runs through the park. While a small section of the site is an operating educational farm, the Farm at Old Rucker Park, approximately 7.5 acres remain undeveloped.

Under the 2021 Parks Bond Referendum, Alpharetta dedicated $3 million to develop the remaining acreage into passive recreational space. The Old Rucker Park project will focus on the construction of trails, restrooms, and parking.

At a recent meeting, the Alpharetta City Council approved a $357,900 contract with Columbia Engineering and Services for the design of the park.

The design project will include the delineation of wetlands, development of a conceptual plan and color rendering, geotechnical investigations and the preparation and permitting of construction plans.

Columbia anticipates it will take about 11 months to complete the design phase, nine months of design efforts from their team and two months for review by the city and other permitting agencies.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Atlanta Public Schools police officers participate in an active shooter training drill at the former Towns Elementary School in Atlanta on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia schools: More guns, more shootings, more security measures5h ago
Investigators are outside a home on Hampton Glen Court where Cobb County authorities engaged two suspects in an hourslong standoff Thursday after two sheriff's deputies were shot and killed.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
3h ago
University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue speaks during the groundbreaking of Science Square on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The system is waiving the SAT or ACT exam as a criteria for admission during the next academic year at most of its schools. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Most Georgia public colleges won’t require SAT, ACT for 2023-24
19h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's office said that he has met with various leaders to put together a plan to shore up Grady Memorial Hospital. Kemp is pictured in Summersville, Georgia, on September 7, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Grady could get cash infusion as Wellstar closure looms
4h ago
Gov. Brian Kemp's office said that he has met with various leaders to put together a plan to shore up Grady Memorial Hospital. Kemp is pictured in Summersville, Georgia, on September 7, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

The Jolt: Grady could get cash infusion as Wellstar closure looms
4h ago
A billboard helps bring awareness to wood pellet plants slated for the city of Adel. Residents have filed a petition to appeal an air quality permit that would allow the world's largest wood pellet facility to open next to a predominantly Black and Hispanic neighborhood. COURTESY OF TREVA GEAR/CONCERNED CITIZENS OF COOK COUNTY

Credit: Treva Gear

OPINION: Biomass bullies strike again in rural Georgia town
5h ago
The Latest
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhoods.

Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
45m ago
Alpharetta approves $4.7M road resurfacing contract
18h ago
Share concerns now on AlphaLoop streambank stabilization
22h ago
Featured
Nick Carusillo (left) is shown with his mother, Tina Carusillo (center) and his sister, Jessica Long in a family photo.

Credit: Family photo

Jury awards $77M after man discharged from mental health facility fatally struck by car
Unapologetically ATL hits the one-year mark
$800M high-rise project in Clayton County raises lots of questions
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top