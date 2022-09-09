Alpharetta approves contract to design Old Rucker Park

Old Rucker Park was at one time a commercial nursery. The surrounding 10 acres is lush with numerous trees and plants highlighted by a small stream that runs through the park. While a small section of the site is an operating educational farm, the Farm at Old Rucker Park, approximately 7.5 acres remain undeveloped.
Under the 2021 Parks Bond Referendum, Alpharetta dedicated $3 million to develop the remaining acreage into passive recreational space. The Old Rucker Park project will focus on the construction of trails, restrooms, and parking.
At a recent meeting, the Alpharetta City Council approved a $357,900 contract with Columbia Engineering and Services for the design of the park.
The design project will include the delineation of wetlands, development of a conceptual plan and color rendering, geotechnical investigations and the preparation and permitting of construction plans.
Columbia anticipates it will take about 11 months to complete the design phase, nine months of design efforts from their team and two months for review by the city and other permitting agencies.
About the Author
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com