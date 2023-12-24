Alpharetta approves contract for protective police gear

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a five-year contract with Galls for concealable body armor.
The public safety department purchases concealable ballistic vests for police, police reserves and volunteer personnel. The city’s previous contract expired on April 30.
The department anticipates spending $35,000 on body armor in FY 2024 with $17,000 of the needed funds coming from a U.S. Department of Justice 2023 bulletproof vest grant. The remaining funds will come from the FY 2024 uniform budget.
The vests come with ballistic panels, hard rifle rated trauma plates, concealable carriers and outer carriers. Galls can provide on-site measurements, fitting and alterations and guarantee a quick turnaround for any item that requires a more detailed alteration.
According to the National Institute of Justice, “Body armor is critical safety equipment that law enforcement and corrections officers need for personal protection.”
