Alpharetta approves contract for protective police gear

Alpharetta recently approved a five-year contract for concealable body armor. (Courtesy Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta recently approved a five-year contract for concealable body armor. (Courtesy Alpharetta Department of Public Safety)

Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

Credit: Alpharetta Department of Public Safety

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a five-year contract with Galls for concealable body armor.

The public safety department purchases concealable ballistic vests for police, police reserves and volunteer personnel. The city’s previous contract expired on April 30.

The department anticipates spending $35,000 on body armor in FY 2024 with $17,000 of the needed funds coming from a U.S. Department of Justice 2023 bulletproof vest grant. The remaining funds will come from the FY 2024 uniform budget.

The vests come with ballistic panels, hard rifle rated trauma plates, concealable carriers and outer carriers. Galls can provide on-site measurements, fitting and alterations and guarantee a quick turnaround for any item that requires a more detailed alteration.

According to the National Institute of Justice, “Body armor is critical safety equipment that law enforcement and corrections officers need for personal protection.”

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top