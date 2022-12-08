Alpharetta approves contract for next July 4 fireworks

Alpharetta’s 4th of July Celebration takes place on the 4th of July, regardless of the day of the week the 4th lands on, and the fireworks display begins at dusk (typically around 9:30 p.m.).

The event requires collaboration between many city departments to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. According to city documents, “due to the vehicular traffic resulting from hundreds of vehicles entering and exiting the Wills Park Area for the fireworks display coupled with the hazardous nature of pyrotechnics, staff carefully selects a vendor highly skilled in pyrotechnics to perform the show.”