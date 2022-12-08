Alpharetta approves contract for next July 4 fireworks

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $35,000 contract with Pyro Shows East Coast for firework pyrotechnics for the July 4, 2023 celebration.
Alpharetta’s 4th of July Celebration takes place on the 4th of July, regardless of the day of the week the 4th lands on, and the fireworks display begins at dusk (typically around 9:30 p.m.).
The event requires collaboration between many city departments to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. According to city documents, “due to the vehicular traffic resulting from hundreds of vehicles entering and exiting the Wills Park Area for the fireworks display coupled with the hazardous nature of pyrotechnics, staff carefully selects a vendor highly skilled in pyrotechnics to perform the show.”
Under the agreement, Pyro Shows East Coast will provide a total shell count of 1,142 to explode over 20 minutes. Should the show need to be rescheduled for any reason, a 10% premium will be added to the total cost of the show, resulting in an increase of $3,500. The total cost for pyrotechnics, including the contingent reschedule premium, will not exceed $38,500.
