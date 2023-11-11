Alpharetta approves alcohol license for dog park/eatery/bar

Credit: Lonnie Cooper Ventures

Credit: Lonnie Cooper Ventures

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved an alcohol beverage license for a new full-service restaurant coming to 142 South Main St. Off Leash Alpharetta plans to be a bar, restaurant, outdoor patio for leashed pets and a 1.5-acre luxury park for off leash dogs.

The concept by Lonnie Cooper Ventures is reconfiguring an existing building to create a 5,000 square-foot restaurant and a separate indoor area of approximately 6,000 square feet.

Membership will be required for the dogs, but no membership is required for people to eat or drink at the location which hopes to open in February or March 2024. A vacant portion of the property is being transformed into the dog park.

As part of conditions to obtain an alcohol beverage license, all employees will go through training including a TIPS certified class on serving alcohol. All employees taking orders, preparing or serving alcoholic beverages must have a pouring permit.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Clemson dominates, defeats Georgia Tech
