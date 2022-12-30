Alpharetta approves agreement with Johns Creek to share parks

For 2023 - 2024, Johns Creek requested an amendment to the Parks Without Borders agreement to include recreational soccer in the list of shared programs between the two cities. Alpharetta’s Department of Recreation, Parks, & Cultural Services believe the request is mutually beneficial, since the city is also experiencing growth in its recreational soccer program.

Access to John’s Creek’s programs and facilities provides Alpharetta with the opportunity to also easily expand their program to meet demand.