Alpharetta approves agreement with Johns Creek to share parks

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
56 minutes ago

Alpharetta and Johns Creek came to agreement in 2020 to allow residents and full-time employees to access each city’s softball, baseball and lacrosse programs and facilities at the respective city’s resident rate.

For 2023 - 2024, Johns Creek requested an amendment to the Parks Without Borders agreement to include recreational soccer in the list of shared programs between the two cities. Alpharetta’s Department of Recreation, Parks, & Cultural Services believe the request is mutually beneficial, since the city is also experiencing growth in its recreational soccer program.

Access to John’s Creek’s programs and facilities provides Alpharetta with the opportunity to also easily expand their program to meet demand.

