Alpharetta approves $600K for crosswalks

During a Monday meeting, council members awarded a contract to Excellere Construction. The Marietta firm will add a traffic signal and enhance an existing pedestrian crosswalk on Mayfield Road at Alpharetta Elementary School ($94,500). In addition, Excellere will create crosswalks with traffic signals on Milton Avenue from the parking deck to Teasley Street ($212,300); on Cogburn Road at the entrance to Cogburn Road Park ($149,400); and on MidBroadwell Road between Charlotte Drive and St. Michelle Drive ($146,000).

The crosswalks are a transportation special purpose local option sales tax project approved by voters last November.