James M. Cox Foundation donates $30M to help complete Beltline by 2030
Alpharetta approves $600K for crosswalks

The crosswalks are a transportation special purpose local option sales tax project approved by voters last November. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Alpharetta City Council has approved a contract to create four midblock crosswalks for about $600,000.

During a Monday meeting, council members awarded a contract to Excellere Construction. The Marietta firm will add a traffic signal and enhance an existing pedestrian crosswalk on Mayfield Road at Alpharetta Elementary School ($94,500). In addition, Excellere will create crosswalks with traffic signals on Milton Avenue from the parking deck to Teasley Street ($212,300); on Cogburn Road at the entrance to Cogburn Road Park ($149,400); and on MidBroadwell Road between Charlotte Drive and St. Michelle Drive ($146,000).

The crosswalks are a transportation special purpose local option sales tax project approved by voters last November.

Only two contractors bid on the project due to high demand in the construction industry, Public Works Director Pete Sewczwicz told City Council.

The competing bid from Ohmshiv Construction was nearly $900,000.

Work on the crosswalks will begin immediately, Sewczwicz said. Each crosswalk is expected to take 30 days to complete. The total project is not expected to exceed 120 days, he added.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

