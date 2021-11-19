ajc logo
Alpharetta approves 58 townhomes on Hembree Road

Alpharetta has approved a plan to build 58 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 7.35 acres at Hembree Road and Morrison Parkway. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
Alpharetta has approved a plan to build 58 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 7.35 acres at Hembree Road and Morrison Parkway. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

After three hours of working hard for citizens at Alpharetta’s Nov. 15 city council meeting, the council was able to conduct a public hearing on a plan to build 58 ‘For-Sale’ townhomes on 7.35 acres at Hembree Road and Morrison Parkway.

The plan, resulting in almost 8 townhomes per acre, was approved with 25 conditions including maximum building setbacks of 50-feet on Hembree Road and 100-feet along Morrison Parkway. Townhomes facing Hembree Road will have a minimum 4-foot-deep porch and other architectural details.

The North Point Overlay requires a minimum of seven EcoDistrict measures to be incorporated into all new developments. This new community will incorporate eleven EcoDistrict points. EcoDistrict points are requested for building energy efficiency, bio-retention and sustainable landscaping, enhanced bicycle amenities and additional landscaped civic space.

Homes will range from 1,900 to 2,200 square feet and all will be 3-bedroom units. Each unit will have an attached two-car garage. Homes are expected to be priced from $449,000 to $500,000.

