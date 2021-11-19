Alpharetta approves 58 townhomes on Hembree Road

The plan, resulting in almost 8 townhomes per acre, was approved with 25 conditions including maximum building setbacks of 50-feet on Hembree Road and 100-feet along Morrison Parkway. Townhomes facing Hembree Road will have a minimum 4-foot-deep porch and other architectural details.

The North Point Overlay requires a minimum of seven EcoDistrict measures to be incorporated into all new developments. This new community will incorporate eleven EcoDistrict points. EcoDistrict points are requested for building energy efficiency, bio-retention and sustainable landscaping, enhanced bicycle amenities and additional landscaped civic space.