Alpharetta approves 5-year contract for towing services

Alpharetta needs ready access to towing and other roadside services for numerous reasons. Vehicles involved in accidents or that are obstructing traffic, vehicles abandoned on the roadway, vehicles that need to be held as evidence, and occasionally city-owned vehicles involved in accidents or with mechanical problems all may need towing services.

The Department of Public Safety initiates calls for these services through the 911 Center, and in most cases the vehicles’ owners pay the fees.

To obtain a fair price for residents, to ensure quality and safety along roadways and to avoid hazardous conditions, the city reviewed three proposals for towing services. Other considerations included the proximity and security of storage lots, the skill and reliability of drivers, and the availability and reliability of trucks and equipment.

Based on proposal scoring, the city council recently approved a 5-year contract with United Towing for wrecker services.