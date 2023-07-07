Alpharetta approves 5-year contract for towing services

Credit: ---

Credit: ---

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
29 minutes ago
X

Alpharetta needs ready access to towing and other roadside services for numerous reasons. Vehicles involved in accidents or that are obstructing traffic, vehicles abandoned on the roadway, vehicles that need to be held as evidence, and occasionally city-owned vehicles involved in accidents or with mechanical problems all may need towing services.

The Department of Public Safety initiates calls for these services through the 911 Center, and in most cases the vehicles’ owners pay the fees.

To obtain a fair price for residents, to ensure quality and safety along roadways and to avoid hazardous conditions, the city reviewed three proposals for towing services. Other considerations included the proximity and security of storage lots, the skill and reliability of drivers, and the availability and reliability of trucks and equipment.

Based on proposal scoring, the city council recently approved a 5-year contract with United Towing for wrecker services.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene not sweating Freedom Caucus purge1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

IN-DEPTH | From imprisoned to employed: Could law fix help ex-convicts find jobs?
16m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Got juice? Atlanta’s apartment dwellers want EV chargers too
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Six months later, delays abound in high-profile, slow-moving YSL trial
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Six months later, delays abound in high-profile, slow-moving YSL trial
2h ago

Credit: Instagram post

TORPY: Beltline visionary gets testy with opponent as rail up for vote
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Milton

Milton approves plan for new District at Mayfield
29m ago
Alpharetta and Food Well Alliance summer series continues
16h ago
158 degrees in an hour: Roswell event spotlights hot car danger
19h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
15h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top