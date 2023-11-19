Alpharetta approves $305,708 for pipe lining services

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a $305,708 contract with Utility Asset Management to line about 1068 linear feet of stormwater pipes, a small portion of the over 250 pipe lining work orders in line for repair or replacement.

The life expectancy for corrugated metal pipes is approximately 25 years. Due to the age of most of the city’s stormwater infrastructure, many pipes have met or exceeded their life expectancy and need repair. City-maintained pipes and structures are inspected on a 5-year cycle.

Maintenance falls into two categories, full replacement or repair in place. When pipes are in need of repair but are not to the point of complete failure or replacement, the city can extend the pipe life through trenchless lining of the pipe. The city feels this is the most efficient and cost-effective way of making repairs while minimizing impact to residents, roads and parking lots.