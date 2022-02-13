Hamburger icon
Alpharetta and Fulton County to repair and maintain Lakeview Parkway

Fulton County and Alpharetta have signed an agreement for the repair and maintenance of roadways and infrastructure within the Lakeview Park development. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

Fulton County and Alpharetta have signed an agreement for the repair and maintenance of roadways and infrastructure within the Lakeview Park development.

This development was previously known as Tech 360 and is now referred to as Lakeview.

Lakeview Parkway has specific streetscape design requirements such as large planting strips to encourage tree-lined streets and shallow building setbacks, creating storefront pedestrian boulevards. These requirements have made locating the waterline within the roadbed. Fulton County Public Works policies currently do not allow waterlines under roads due to their capacity to make repairs to the roadway.

To address the county’s concern, this agreement limits the county’s responsibility in repairing the utility service, backfilling the trench and capping the repair with concrete, as required by the city’s standards.

The asphalt topping will then be the responsibility of Alpharetta.

