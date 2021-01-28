Alpharetta amends safe hotel ordinance

According to Director of Public Safety, John Robison, the changes include shifting the tier system to create a matrix that is based on criminal calls only, not just calls for service. The revised ordinance will also allow all calls (including front desk calls) made to the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety to count towards the calls for service ratio. In the previous ordinance, calls from the front desk staff were not factored into the ratio.

Changes also require all guests checking in to a room must be at least 18 years old and provide a valid identification and a vehicle tag number.