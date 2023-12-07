Alpharetta allows church in former professional site

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a master plan amendment to allow Free Chapel Worship Center to operate in the previous Woodside Terrace office building at 3755 Mansell Road.

The church, with a congregation of approximately 550 members, has been operating at Denmark High School in Forsyth County. The church plans to utilize the first two floors of the former office structure. The building includes a 300-seat auditorium, which the church will adapt for worship services accommodating up to 400 people at each service including staff, volunteers and children.

The remaining three floors of the building will be leased for professional office space.