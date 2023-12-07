Alpharetta allows church in former professional site

Alpharetta recently approved a master plan amendment to allow Free Chapel Worship Center to operate in the former Woodside Terrace office building at 3755 Mansell Road. (Google Maps)

Credit: Google Maps

Combined ShapeCaption
Alpharetta recently approved a master plan amendment to allow Free Chapel Worship Center to operate in the former Woodside Terrace office building at 3755 Mansell Road. (Google Maps)

Credit: Google Maps

Credit: Google Maps

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Alpharetta City Council recently approved a master plan amendment to allow Free Chapel Worship Center to operate in the previous Woodside Terrace office building at 3755 Mansell Road.

The church, with a congregation of approximately 550 members, has been operating at Denmark High School in Forsyth County. The church plans to utilize the first two floors of the former office structure. The building includes a 300-seat auditorium, which the church will adapt for worship services accommodating up to 400 people at each service including staff, volunteers and children.

The remaining three floors of the building will be leased for professional office space.

Church services will be held at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings with the church open between 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays. Church staff, including six full-time employees and four part-time employees, will keep office hours 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Sufficient parking exists to accommodate the congregation.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top