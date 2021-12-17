ajc logo
X

Alpharetta adopts Georgia Municipal Association’s five ethics principles

Alpharetta has adopted the Georgia Municipal Association's five ethics principals as part of their recertification process. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
Caption
Alpharetta has adopted the Georgia Municipal Association's five ethics principals as part of their recertification process. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)

Credit: Steve Hall

Credit: Steve Hall

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
25 minutes ago

For Alpharetta to maintain the city’s status as a Certified City of Ethics, the Georgia Municipal Association requires each city to adopt five ethics principals as part of ethics program’s recertification process.

The Alpharetta City Council did just that at their most recent meeting, held Dec. 6.

By passing this resolution, city officials promise to follow these “five ethics principles and pledges to conduct its affairs accordingly:”

• Serve others, not ourselves

• Use resources with efficiency and economy

• Treat all people fairly

• Use the power of our position for the wellbeing of our constituents

• Create an environment of honesty, openness, and integrity

The city will send the adopted resolution, along with the city’s existing Ethics Ordinance, to GMA to request recertification. This will recertify the city for the next four years.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Johns Creek officially breaks ground on Cauley Creek Park
2h ago
Alpharetta police release tips to avoid smash and grab crimes
2h ago
Lane closures to slow Atlanta traffic on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road this weekend
2h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top