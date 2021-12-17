Alpharetta adopts Georgia Municipal Association’s five ethics principles

For Alpharetta to maintain the city’s status as a Certified City of Ethics, the Georgia Municipal Association requires each city to adopt five ethics principals as part of ethics program’s recertification process.
The Alpharetta City Council did just that at their most recent meeting, held Dec. 6.
By passing this resolution, city officials promise to follow these “five ethics principles and pledges to conduct its affairs accordingly:”
• Serve others, not ourselves
• Use resources with efficiency and economy
• Treat all people fairly
• Use the power of our position for the wellbeing of our constituents
• Create an environment of honesty, openness, and integrity
The city will send the adopted resolution, along with the city’s existing Ethics Ordinance, to GMA to request recertification. This will recertify the city for the next four years.
