Alpharetta accepts gift of ‘A’ sculpture

The Alpharetta City Council recently accepted ownership of the ‘A’ sculpture from the Teasley Place Condominium Association and Teasley Place Building Developer.
The sculpture was installed at the corner of Canton Road and Milton Avenue in 2017, prior to the city having a public art process and application that now requires a maintenance plan. Since the ‘A’ sculpture was not kept up, the structure has deteriorated with peeling paint and some wood damage.
Estimates to rebuild, strip, and repaint the sculpture would run about $14,000, but removing, discarding the sculpture and replacing the pavers at this location would cost as much as $6,500.
City leaders expressed concern about spending so much for repair and discussed several options including engaging the Innovation Academy or other high school groups to take on the project. One option would be to have Arts Alpharetta include the sculpture in the outdoor sculpture exhibit program.
As part of the city’s ownership, the sculpture will be scheduled for maintenance approximately every six years depending on how the weather affects its condition.
In their final vote to accept the sculpture, the city council agreed to engage the Cultural Arts Commission to provide direction on the future art placement and usage for that location.
About the Author