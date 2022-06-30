Alpharetta accepts gift of ‘A’ sculpture

The sculpture was installed at the corner of Canton Road and Milton Avenue in 2017, prior to the city having a public art process and application that now requires a maintenance plan. Since the ‘A’ sculpture was not kept up, the structure has deteriorated with peeling paint and some wood damage.

Estimates to rebuild, strip, and repaint the sculpture would run about $14,000, but removing, discarding the sculpture and replacing the pavers at this location would cost as much as $6,500.