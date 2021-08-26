ajc logo
Alpharetta accepting applications for Scarecrow Harvest

Alpharetta is encouraging schools, neighborhoods, non-profit and faith-based organizations, athletic clubs and local businesses to participate in the city’s annual Scarecrow Harvest. (Courtesy City of Alpharetta)
North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Alpharetta is encouraging schools, neighborhoods, non-profit and faith-based organizations, athletic clubs and local businesses to participate in the city’s annual Scarecrow Harvest. Alpharetta’s streets decorated with these creative scarecrows is an annual tradition welcoming visitors and residents to the beginning of fall.

Self-guided tours of the scarecrow “patches” are encouraged with detailed maps available online once the scarecrow patches are open. All scarecrows are eligible for an online “People’s Choice Award” hosted on Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services’ Facebook page Oct 6 – 13.

Any family-friendly design is welcome and scarecrow placement will be determined by the city.m Scarecrows will be on display Oct. 5 through Nov 1. Details and scarecrow application: https://bit.ly/3ykqy34. Deadline to apply is Sept. 9.

