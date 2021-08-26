Alpharetta accepting applications for Scarecrow Harvest

Self-guided tours of the scarecrow “patches” are encouraged with detailed maps available online once the scarecrow patches are open. All scarecrows are eligible for an online “People’s Choice Award” hosted on Alpharetta Recreation, Parks and Cultural Services’ Facebook page Oct 6 – 13.

Any family-friendly design is welcome and scarecrow placement will be determined by the city.m Scarecrows will be on display Oct. 5 through Nov 1. Details and scarecrow application: https://bit.ly/3ykqy34. Deadline to apply is Sept. 9.