Alive In Roswell vendor applications open Jan. 30

Alive in Roswell is a free, family-friendly, monthly festival held 5-9 p.m. every third Thursday evening April through October in historic downtown Roswell. Each event features music, food trucks, interactive vendors and enjoys participation from surrounding boutiques, small businesses and restaurants.

Hosted by the city and made possible by presenting sponsors Gate City Brewing Company and Top Job Beverage & Events, this festival offers opportunities for sponsors/vendors to highlight their businesses and their commitment to the community to thousands of residents and visitors each week.