ajc logo
X

Alive In Roswell vendor applications open Jan. 30

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

Vendors interested in participating in the 2023 Alive In Roswell season can apply beginning Monday, Jan. 30.

Alive in Roswell is a free, family-friendly, monthly festival held 5-9 p.m. every third Thursday evening April through October in historic downtown Roswell. Each event features music, food trucks, interactive vendors and enjoys participation from surrounding boutiques, small businesses and restaurants.

Hosted by the city and made possible by presenting sponsors Gate City Brewing Company and Top Job Beverage & Events, this festival offers opportunities for sponsors/vendors to highlight their businesses and their commitment to the community to thousands of residents and visitors each week.

Details: www.aliveinroswell.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What does Adonai Mitchell’s transfer say about UGA? Nothing, really18h ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police training site protest has national reach
13h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

As losses mount, so does pressure on Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
18h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

As losses mount, so does pressure on Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why some DeKalb school improvements take so long
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: rawpixel.com / Sergeant Matt Hecht

Alpharetta receives recognition for hiring Veterans
15h ago
Milton firefighter rescues wounded barred owl
16h ago
Johns Creek Municipal Court launches class for ticketed teens
18h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top