60 local restaurants join 30th Taste of Alpharetta

Hungry residents will be able to choose from 60 local restaurants at the 30th annual Taste of Alpharetta 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, May 12. The longest-running food festival in the South will also feature live music, a beer and wine garden, “Best of” contest and a family “Fun Zone” full of children’s activities.
Admission is free and food and beverage tickets are available for purchase on-site at the festival. New to the festival this year, visitors can also purchase food and beverage tickets in advance online at www.tasteofalpharettaga.com/tickets/.
VIP tickets featuring special seating, exclusive tastings and extra special swag are also available.
Taste of Alpharetta has partnered with Second Helpings Atlanta for its “Taste with No Waste” food rescue program. Participating restaurants will have the opportunity to donate left-over festival food.
List of restaurants, sponsors, music schedule and parking information: www.tasteofalpharettaga.com.
About the Author
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC